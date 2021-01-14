Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration

Hollywood is bringing the star power to Joe Biden's presidential inauguration thanks to the one and only Jennifer Lopez.

E! News can exclusively reveal that J.Lo is set to perform at the historic event next Wednesday, Jan. 20. Jennifer joins a star-studded lineup of previously announced performers that include Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and R&B singer Ant Clemons.

Music lovers can see the artists hit the stage when legendary actor Tom Hanks hosts Celebrating America, a televised 90-minute program that will air live across all major networks at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers can also tune in to the Presidential Inauguration Committee's social media channels as well as certain streaming and cable platforms.

Celebrating America will also feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will be sworn in the morning of the 20th in Washington D.C.