Why Honey Boo Boo Won’t Appear on Toddlers & Tiaras Reunion Special

When Discovery+ gave fans a sneak peek at its upcoming Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now? special, one grown-up beauty queen was noticeably absent.
E! News has learned Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is Alana Thompson, will not be appearing in the three-part reunion, which begins airing Jan. 21.
A source exclusively tells us, "Alana has been busy filming for WEtv. WEtv is where her current show is, and it's her home." The now 15-year-old reality star has starred on the series Mama June: From Not to Hot since 2017, alongside her memorable mom, June Shannon (aka "Mama June").
However, according to the source, it wasn't just scheduling that prevented Honey Boo Boo from hopping on board. The insider explained, "Also, no one ever reached out for her to participate in Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now?"
The pageant girl rose to fame on the original series from 2012 to 2013 before landing her own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, on TLC.
Then, nearly two years ago, Mama June was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She later pled not guilty with boyfriend Geno Doak.
Fans most recently heard from the family when Mama June's daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon revealed her half-sister, Honey Boo Boo, is still living with her. Pumpkin, 21, also has her own daughter, 3-year-old Ella Grace Efird, whom she shares with her husband Joshua Efird.
As for Mama June, she celebrated 11 months of sobriety in December 2020. At the time, the 41 year old posted an old photo of herself "looking rough as hell... after being on cocaine for a few years."
She wrote, "I'm proud of How far I have came in my sobriety I can't believe it's been 11 months time really flies by."
Later this month, the reunion show will invite back plenty of other familiar faces. Several divas and their wild stage moms will appear, including Eden Wood and mom Mickie, Ava Perez and dad David, Bella Barrett and mom Susanna, Madison "Tootie" Berg and mom Stacy, Danielle Kirby and mom Tedi, Liana Pirraglia and mom Mary, The Tiara Twins and mom Kelly and The Sprinkle Sisters and mom Dana.
A voiceover on the teaser declared, "Ten years ago, on stages across America, toddlers competed in high-stakes beauty pageants... It wasn't only the kids who were competing."
Tune in on Jan. 21.