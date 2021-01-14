President Donald Trump Impeached for the 2nd Time: Hollywood Reacts

Donald Trump has become the first U.S. President to be impeached twice and Hollywood largely support the historical move. Some have even got jokes.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, a majority number of 232 members of the House of Representatives, including 10 members of Trump's Republican party, voted to charge him with "incitement of insurrection" following last week's swarming of the Capitol building by scores of his supporters. The article of impeachment also says that he "should be impeached, removed and disqualified from holding public office again."

"I didn't even know you could be impeached twice," tweeted Chrissy Teigen, who celebrated in the streets of Los Angeles with her husband John Legend and thousands of other people after Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden last November. "I thought it was like dying."

A week ago, five people were killed and legislators, fearing for their lives, scrambled to hide as pro-Trump mobs stormed the Capitol to try to disrupt the certification of the results of the 2020 election. Just before the riots, Trump gave a rousing speech to his supporters, in which he repeated false claims that the election was fraudulent. He said, "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," and added, "We fight like hell and if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

Hours after he was impeached on Wednesday, Trump released a video saying, "I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week."

"When one impeachment won't suffice, Damn his new crimes- impeach him twice!" longtime vocal Trump critic Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted."#DarnOldDonald."