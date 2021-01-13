Is Will Ferrell Masquerading as a Sloth on The Masked Dancer?

Could Will Ferrell be one of the dancers on The Masked Dancer? Crazier things have happened.

In tonight's episode of the Masked Singer spinoff, Group B returns to strut their stuff and one of the contestants is giving off some big time comedian vibes. The Sloth's got moves, and those moves might just belong to one of the most famous comedic actors of all.

"Will Ferrell's very tall, and he's a comedian," panelist Ashley Tisdale points out.

Fellow panelist Paula Abdul reveals that she choreographed Will in the past, and Ken Jeong points out that Will did a ribbon dance in Old School. Could it really be Will Ferrell?

We'll have to wait to find out but we're guessing no. There are a few clues to mull over in the meantime, including one that references a stint on Dancing With the Stars. Sloth's first clue package also featured badges that read "D.R.," and he revealed that he had a "bad accident" as a kid.

"People talked down and dirty to me and said that I was just a Mickey Mouse operation," he said. "But I didn't give up, and now I wake up each day stronger than yesterday."