RHONJ Season 11 Preview: Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga Have Their Worst Fight to Date

Joe Giudice is still stirring up drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the season 11 trailer for the Bravo hit arrived and teased quite a bit of drama. Namely, Teresa Giudice's ex-husband has sparked another explosive fight between Teresa and the Gorgas. But, more on that later…
What we'd like to first address is how all of the New Jersey marriages are in question this season. Margaret Josephs starts off, "Everyone's marriage can look absolutely perfect on the outside."
Yet, Melissa Gorga teases that "things aren't always what they seem."
And before you can wonder what these ladies are alluding to, Dolores Catania weighs in, "Anyone can be a cheater."
It seems there are more than a couple infidelity rumors swirling around New Jersey. For starters, Teresa is seen suggesting that someone's spouse is screwing around when they're at the gym.
The Bravo legend asks Margaret, "Why do I hear rumors, like when he goes to the gym he screws around?"
While we aren't certain that Teresa is speaking about Jackie Goldschneider's husband, Jackie later demands to her co-star, "I need you to admit this was a lie."
Meanwhile, Dolores informs Teresa that her brother Joe Gorga "is going through something."
The something in question? Melissa has been accused of texting another man.
"Last night, the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number," Teresa alleges. "They've been texting all day."
And, in a separate scene, Joe warns Melissa to "be careful what you say" as it may result in him never talking to her again.
The family drama doesn't stop there as it's revealed that Joe Giudice is talking about Joe Gorga in the press. Apparently, Teresa's ex has been claiming to "know things" about the Gorga patriarch.
In response to this, Melissa's husband declares, "How dare him say he's got dirt on me?"
The situation worsens when Teresa seemingly defends the father of her children, which doesn't sit well with Melissa and Joe.
"That's f--king bulls--t," Melissa explodes. "Because you just f--kin' stuck up for your ex-husband!"
An equally heated Joe sounds off, "My wife is f--king 100 percent right. You're going to defend him? F--k that piece of s--t. He put my mother in a f--king grave. Do you understand that?"
This is only a taste of the drama promised. So, be sure to take a look at the new trailer above.
Oh, and check out the new cast portraits below!
The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 11 premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Binge past episodes of RHONJ on Peacock.
