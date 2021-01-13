How Nikki and Brie Bella's Views on Working Out Have Changed

They're cover girls!
E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's brand new digital cover for SheKnows' Self-Care Issue (out today). The Total Bellas stars look gorgeous in their signature colors, Brie donning a simple black sweater and Nikki in a sleeveless red dress.
The twins pose above the headline, "Brie and Nikki Bella's Newfound Superpower."
Inside the issue, the former WWE stars open up about how they've learned to slow down and start saying no to things in an effort to take better care of themselves.
Nikki, who welcomed her first child Matteo Chigvintsev with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev over the summer, also revealed she's also learned the importance of taking time to reflect internally.
"Self-care to me is definitely mental and physical," Nikki told SheKnows. "I feel like mentally, when I'm taken care of, my outsides just look amazing. So I'm very big on meditation, also I have a life coach."
She added, "I just feel like we give our cars oil changes so they never break down. So why not do that to our souls and our minds so we don't have these meltdowns or get into certain places that we don't want to be in."
The former sports stars' views on working out and fitness have also evolved since their WWE days.
"Sometimes I feel like people are like, 'I have to workout hardcore five days a week to be healthy.' But that's not necessarily true for me," Brie, who welcomed her second child Buddy Danielson with husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) one day after Nikki, shared. "Self-care is about what makes you feel like the best you. For someone like me, power walking makes me feel really good. Being outside and pushing my baby and smelling the trees and the fresh air?"
