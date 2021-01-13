Adele's Friend Alan Carr Confirms "Amazing" New Music Is Coming

Hello? Adele? Fans are still waiting for her new music...and according to one of her BFFs, it's still coming.
British comic and talk show host Alan Carr talked about the singer with RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage for a Grazia UK interview, posted on YouTube on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
"I've heard some tracks on it," Alan said. "Oh my gosh, it's so amazing. It's so amazing."
He added, "I said to her, I said, that voice is like an old friend, it's like an old friend. Because there are some people in the charts who sound a bit like Adele and you go, 'Oh they sound 'Adele'' and then when you hear Adele's voice again you go, 'Oh no, there's only one. There's only one Adele."
Fans have long anticipated the followup to Adele's 2015 third studio album 25. The Grammy winner confirmed that new music was on the way in a 2019 birthday post on Instagram that she shared weeks after she announced she had split from husband Simon Konecki—with whom she shares an 8-year-old son, and more than a month after she was spotted arriving at a recording studio in New York City.
In June 2020, Adele responded on Instagram to a fan who asked, "Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!" The "Someone Like You" artist replied, "Of course it's not. Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient."
While she has not yet released new music, Adele has occasionally been spotted out and about at random locations around the world, such as at her friend's wedding in London, where she gave a surprise performance, and on a girls' nights out in New York City with Jennifer Lawrence—whose wedding she attended in 2019.
Last year, she attended Oscars after-parties in Los Angeles, vacationed in the Caribbean with Harry Styles and James Corden and hosted Saturday Night Live, although she did not perform music.
Based on those sightings and fan and paparazzi photos, people have often noted that Adele has lost weight in recent years.
When asked if her voice has "gone skinny," Alan said in the Grazia UK video, "No, no, no. She's still got a chunky but funky voice, don't worry."