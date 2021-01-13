How Scott Disick's New Photo Is Subtly Connected to Amelia Hamlin

For Scott Disick, it was sushi night with a side of six degrees of separation.

The reality star has been seeing Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, as of late, most recently vacationing with her and friends in Mexico for New Year's. While their relationship status remains casual, it seems the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has welcomed Amelia's loved ones into the fold.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, the dad of three posted a photo of himself with plastic surgeon Ashkan Ghavami and Love Island alum Eyal Booker, seemingly taken in November 2020. "Private [sushi emoji] dinner Doctor approved and Marked safe," Scott captioned the post. "#throwback with the boys."

The picture quickly caught fans' attention and sparked confusion over how exactly Scott and Eyal know each other. "How on earth does he know Him from love island hahaha," one fan asked in a comment.The answer? Booker is dating Delilah Belle Hamlin, Amelia's older sister. In May 2020, the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary.

"I never thought I'd feel a love like this," Delilah, 22, wrote on Instagram on May 11. "Here's to 1 year with you and many more to come. I love you. @eyalbooker."