What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for January 16-17

Good thing Dry January only applies to alcohol because January has been jampacked with new and exciting TV content.

And this weekend might just be the most exciting yet with the highly anticipated arrival of the first Marvel series on Disney+ and the debut of The CW's new Batwoman star. It's a good time to be a superhero fan.

Plus, Netflix's latest reality docuseries may be its most entertaining yet and the second part of the buzzed-about Tiger Woods documentary teeing off with one of the biggest interviews of the year. And, c'mon, is it really a new batch of streaming recommendations if a true crime series that'll probably send you down a Reddit rabbit hole isn't included?

And we're also sharing how you can prepare for Sex and the City's just-announced revival and celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of Disney Channel's most iconic series.

Here are our top binge picks for Jan. 16-17. Ready, set, stream!