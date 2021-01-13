Nick Carter's Wife Lauren Is Pregnant After Multiple Miscarriages

Watch : Does Nick Carter Think His Son Will Follow In His Footsteps?

Everybody, listen up. Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt Carter have some exciting news: The Backstreet Boys star and the actress are expecting.

The singer announced the news by posting a sonogram to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 13. "Sometimes life blesses you with little surprises," he wrote. "#2021 #babynumber3 #fatherhood #happyhome."

Nick, 40, and Lauren, 37, are already parents to 4-year-old son Odin and 15-month-old daughter Saoirse. The happy news comes two years after Nick shared Lauren suffered a miscarriage. And during an interview with People, Lauren said she has actually suffered "multiple miscarriages."

"My last, the one before Saoirse was a second-term loss, which is more, just more traumatic and there's a lot that goes into it," she told the magazine, "similar to what Chrissy Teigen went through. When she came out with her story, we were so happy because we were like, 'Wow, other people are open and sharing their stories and it's not so taboo.' People go through it and I was actually very grateful that they shared as much as they did and as in depth as they did, because I mean, no one talks about it."