Chris Hemsworth Posts Adorable Throwback Photo in Honor of Liam Hemsworth's Birthday

Chris Hemsworth is showing Liam Hemsworth some brotherly love on his 30th birthday.

The Avengers: End Game star took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 13 to share a throwback photo of him and The Hunger Games actor as kids in matching outfits.

"Happy birthday @liamhemsworth," Chris wrote in the caption, "this photo was taken 3 years ago today, damn time flys but you haven't changed a bit."

Along with his birthday, Liam also has an anniversary to celebrate soon. As fans may recall, Liam is near his one-year mark with his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

The two have been spotted plenty of times on Australian beaches spending time together during the ongoing pandemic.

As a source recently told E! News, Liam's relationship with Gabriella is a change of pace from his marriage to Miley Cyrus.

"His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley," the insider explained. "They like the same things and have the same lifestyle."