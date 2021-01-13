Katy Perry Celebrates Orlando Bloom's Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Photos

Bring out the birthday cake—because Orlando Bloom is turning 44.
The Lord of the Rings actor celebrated another year around the sun on Jan. 13, and his fiancée Katy Perry marked the special occasion with a sweet tribute on Instagram.
"Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove & a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can't yet see...," she wrote, referencing their 4-month-old baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom. "Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out... So glad my moon found it's [sic] sun, love you whole world doe."
Along with the message, the 36-year-old singer included several never-before-seen photos of the couple. From posting pictures of them brushing their teeth to sharing snapshots of them traveling, the Grammy-nominated artist gave followers a true glimpse into their life. She also posted a few solo shots of the Pirates of the Caribbean star, including one of him looking at ducklings and another of him holding his late dog Mighty.
There were even photos from some of their major milestones. For instance, there was a picture of the stars from the night they got engaged and a photo of Bloom holding Perry's baby bump from when she was pregnant with Daisy.
Perry and Bloom's love story began at the 2016 Golden Globes, where he allegedly stole her In-N-Out burger and they hung out at a party. While they briefly split in 2017, they were spotted together again later that year. Fast-forward to today, and they're still going strong.
To see Perry's photos and more pictures of the couple from over the years, scroll on.