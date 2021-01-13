Katy Perry Celebrates Orlando Bloom's Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Photos

Watch : Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Welcome a Foster Pup!

Bring out the birthday cake—because Orlando Bloom is turning 44.

The Lord of the Rings actor celebrated another year around the sun on Jan. 13, and his fiancée Katy Perry marked the special occasion with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my Dove & a shimmering mirror that sees and reflects to me what I can't yet see...," she wrote, referencing their 4-month-old baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom. "Thank you for always going back down to the mat with me and never tapping out... So glad my moon found it's [sic] sun, love you whole world doe."

Along with the message, the 36-year-old singer included several never-before-seen photos of the couple. From posting pictures of them brushing their teeth to sharing snapshots of them traveling, the Grammy-nominated artist gave followers a true glimpse into their life. She also posted a few solo shots of the Pirates of the Caribbean star, including one of him looking at ducklings and another of him holding his late dog Mighty.