Watch Kyra Sedgwick Explain How Husband Kevin Bacon Recently Gave Her an "Agonizing" Bikini Wax

Kyra Sedgwick wants as many degrees of separation as possible from having husband Kevin Bacon yank her hair off.

The 55-year-old Call Your Mother star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, Jan. 12, where she told host Jimmy Kimmel that she has developed newfound appreciation for spa workers amid the ongoing pandemic after she enlisted Kevin's help in get herself cleaned up.

"It became clear at one point to me and to both of us, you know, that I needed a bikini line wax," she candidly shared with Jimmy. "I think that part of me was like, How hard could it be?"

The actress added that her husband is "incredibly handy" and "really good at a lot of things," and so she naturally assumed that he would know his way around a wax kit. As it turned out, she was sorely mistaken.

"There were moments where I was like, 'I thought you knew how to do this! My god, what are you doing?'" she recalled. "He's like, 'I didn't say I knew how to do this. You said I knew how to do this!'"