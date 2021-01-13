Why Kendall & Kylie Jenner, Lily Collins & More Stars Are Buzzing Over Beekeeper's Naturals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Honey: Hollywood's favorite beauty secret!

If you're looking for an affordable, natural beauty product that also functions as an all-in-one medicine cabinet, and will give you glowing skin, look no further than Beekeeper's Naturals incredible array of products. And celebs like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Lily Collins, Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and more have given the brand their stamp of approval.

Not only will honey help you sustain energy and improve mental clarity, the buzzworthy superfood functions as an easy face mask to help soothe irritated, acne-prone skin. Recently, supermodel Kendall Jenner revealed in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video that she uses a mixture of Beekeeper's Naturals B. Powered Honey, oatmeal, avocado and lavender oil to help moisturize her skin and keep breakouts at bay.