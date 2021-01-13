Emma Roberts Shares First Photo of Baby Boy Rhodes

Meet Rhodes Robert Hedlund!
Emma Roberts shared the very first photo of her newborn baby in an adorable twinning moment on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The mother-son duo were both in orange, as she cuddled her firstborn child on a bench in her yard. She captioned the moment on Instagram, "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," and introduced "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."
Emma rocked a Stella McCartney dress with orange Andrea Wazen sandals in the photo op, while her little one was dressed in the brand Babe&Tess.
The peachy pic became the talk of the town, with A-listers including Ashley Tisdale, Taylor Lautner, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Billie Lourd, Aaron Paul, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Lily Aldridge sending their love in the comments section.
Stassi Schroeder (who just gave birth to a baby girl last week) gushed over Rhodes' unique name, writing, "Ahhhh I am so so so thrilled for you!! And the name is 100 100 100! Congratulations!!!!"
Reese Witherspoon wrote, "Oh baby!! Congrats!!" while Rashida Jones said, "cannot wait to meet him" with tons of heart emojis. Ashley Benson added, "I love you em. Sooo happy for you."
Emma, 29, welcomed her son on Dec. 27 in Los Angeles with her partner Garrett Hedlund. The Holidate star spent the holidays getting acquainted with her new role as a mom, and E! News learned she's a total natural.
"Emma is at home and doing really well," a source told E! News exclusively. "She's very happy, calm and a natural at being a mom."
Entertainment Tonight also learned the parents "have in-house help that is teaching them and helping them out while they're adjusting," with a source nothing "they are being very strict about quarantining and having visitors and guests."
Emma and Garrett began dating around March 2019, after she broke off her second engagement with Evan Peters. She's previously shared, "I'm realizing that life is highs and lows. I'm trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle," adding, "When you're low, you think it's never going to end. When you're high, you're so scared of it ending. And I've lived in both of those places for too long."
See Rhodes' debut photo above.