Christina Anstead Unveils Dramatic Back Tattoo Amid Divorce From Ant Anstead

Watch : Christina Anstead Slams "Absent Mother" Claims

New year, new me.

Christina Anstead appears to be embracing the annual motto because she recently unveiled a daring back tattoo. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 12, the HGTV star showed off her new ink, the title of legendary poet Maya Angelou's most recognizable poems.

The words, "Still I Rise," were written in cursive and draped down her back.

Moreover, Christina celebrated her new look by sharing a few lines from the famous poem. She captioned her post, "Just like moons and like suns / With the certainty of tides / Just like hopes springing high / Still I'll rise / Still I Rise."

The Flip or Flop star's expressive tattoo comes just two months after she embarked on a new chapter in her life. Back in November, the reality TV personality filed for divorce from Ant Anstead, making it clear they were done for good following two years of marriage.