Olympic Gold Medalist Klete Keller Seen on Video at Capitol Hill Riots

Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller appears to have been present at the U.S. Capitol Hill riots on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

In footage shared by a reporter for conservative commentary site Townhall, the former professional swimmer appears among a group of rioters pushing back against police in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. According to The New York Times, several former teammates and coaches of Keller said they recognized the athlete in the video because of his large stature and the Team USA jacket he was wearing.

Those who recognized Keller told the NYT that they reported him to federal authorities, who have recently arrested individuals who allegedly participated in the destruction of federal property.

Multiple sources told the NYT that Keller was a self-professed supporter of President Donald Trump on social media. However, the athlete, who went by the username @Kleteco on Instagram, has disabled his account.

E! News reached out to the International Olympic Committee and Hoff & Leigh, where Keller is currently employed. Hoff & Leigh declined to comment on the matter, while the IOC did not respond to a request for comment.