Nikki Bella Is About to Give Birth & Artem Chigvintsev Is "S--ting" Himself on Total Bellas

We're just days away from the moment every Total Bellas fan has been waiting for all season: the arrival of Buddy Danielson and Matteo Chigvintsev.
Nikki Bella is on her way to the hospital in this sneak peek of what's sure to be an emotional episode, and even though she's starting to experience labor pains, it's her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev who's really feeling the pressure.
"What I'm nervous about the most is, you have a certain attachment to it, you know?" he tells Nikki in the above clip. "Like, I don't have the same attachment because it's not within me for nine months."
The soon-to-be mom is quick to reassure Artem that he's going to be "an amazing dad," but that doesn't stop him from continuing to worry about everything.
"Honestly, I'm s--ting myself," the professional dancer admits in a confessional. "I'm sitting in the car thinking, 'This is it.'"
Artem continues, "You don't really get it until you process it, so I'm like, 'Yeah, the water broke.' The water broke?! Oh, s--t!"
Meanwhile, Nikki is over the moon.
"Artem, our life is fully about to change," she says as they pull into the parking lot at the hospital. "This is the last time we're going to exit this car just us two. Oh my gosh, this is crazy. We're officially gonna be parents! I freakin' can't believe this."
Absent of any pre-labor jitters, Nikki continues to express her excitement in a confessional: "I'm about to push a life out of me. Like, that is crazy. I cannot wait for that and I can't wait to meet Matteo. I want to see, who does he look like? Artem? Me? Is he a mix? Like, I cannot wait."
From there, the engaged couple heads inside with all the essentials in tow. We get one last glimpse at the two just as Nikki says, "It's just sinking in that as I'm walking into the hospital, this is the last time it's just gonna be Artem and I."
