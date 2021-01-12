Armie HammerBlue IvySex And The CityKim & KanyeBridgertonSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

10 Gratitude Journals We're Grateful For

Check out journals that can help guide your practice from Anthropologie, Ban.do and more.

By Carolin Lehmann Jan 12, 2021 11:00 PMTags
Life/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Wellness
E-Comm: Gratitude Journals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With all that's going on in the world right now, it can seem difficult to feel grateful. But there's no harm in focusing more on the good in every day. There are countless studies that tout the benefits of practicing gratitude, after all. And there are plenty of journals available that can help guide your practice from Anthropologie, Ban.do and more of our favorite stores.

So below, shop some of the gratitude journals we're grateful for.

read
10 Planners To Get 2021 off on the Right Foot

Gratitude Journal

Athleta's unique gratitude journal cover is made from natural cellulose fiber and wood pulp, which patinas over time like leather. There's a gold foil "power of she" message on the inside cover and plenty of space for you to jot down what you're grateful for.

$25
Athleta

Wellness Workbook—Feel Your Best

This workbook is not quite a gratitude journal, but it still helps you focus in on what's good in your life as well as your goals for the future. It's broken up into sections about goals, exploration, action and relaxation. It also includes artwork, tips, tear-away cards, balance charts and daily and weekly check-ins.

$18
Ban.do

Trending Stories

1
Update!

A Timeline of SJP and Kim Cattrall's Never-Ending "Feud"

2

Untangling Those Alleged NSFW Armie Hammer Leaked Messages

3

Lana Del Rey Defends Album Cover: "There Are People of Color on This"

The Five-Minute Journal By Intelligent Change

This top-rated journal only takes five minutes of your day to fill out and helps you cultivate gratitude.

$25
Urban Outfitters

PetitePlanner Gratitude Journal Edition 1

This journal contains six months of unique daily gratitude prompts, plus reflection spreads. Inside, also find a metallic sticker sheet and built-in pocket.

$14
Erin Condren

Morgan Harper Nichols The Light Guided Gratitude Journal

How beautiful is the cover of this journal? It has sections for planning your goals, reflecting on your day and writing down your thoughts.

$22
Anthropologie

Unplug Well-Being Journal

Need to unplug from social media? Same. This journal helps you do so and be grateful for what's real in your life. It gives suggestions for how you can spend your time away from social media. 

$17
Tilly's

Typo Mini Gratitude Activity Journal

This activity journal has a cool terrazzo cover.

$8
Cotton On

Monthly Subscription

Silk + Sonder makes new planners for each month of the year with self-care themes that get you thinking.

$20
Silk + Sonder

Self-Care: A Day And Night Reflection Journal

This 90 day journal promises to help you think positively, overcome challenging and stressful experiences and create a healthy lifestyle.

$17
Tilly's

Daily Gratitude Journal: What I Am Thankful For

This affordable journal only takes up to two minutes a day to fill out. It offers space to write down what you're thankful for, call out a special moment that happened that week and more. 

$7
Walmart

Up next, Nutribullet's new cordless blender and ready to blend smoothies are perfect for on the go

Trending Stories

1
Update!

A Timeline of SJP and Kim Cattrall's Never-Ending "Feud"

2

Untangling Those Alleged NSFW Armie Hammer Leaked Messages

3

Lana Del Rey Defends Album Cover: "There Are People of Color on This"

4

Bridgerton Creator Reveals How Many Seasons the Show Might Run

5

10 Gratitude Journals We're Grateful For