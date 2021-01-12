Fans Are Convinced Olivia Wilde Is Now Wearing Harry Styles' "Golden" Necklace

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Romance Heating Up: Details!

Sometimes, you just have to wear your heart on your sleeve—or pretty darn close to it.

As Olivia Wilde continues to enjoy her romance with Harry Styles, the actress may have showcased just how serious the relationship is thanks to a fashionable accessory.

Earlier this week, Olivia was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a necklace that some fans immediately recognized. In fact, some are convinced the piece is similar to the pearl necklace featured in Harry's "Golden" music video.

Vogue reported that the accessory being examined by pop culture fans is an éliou Senna necklace. And according to éliou, it was first worn by Harry in November 2020.

"We designed the Senna back in the midst of quarantine when emotions were sky high," founders Cristy Mantilla and Duda Teixeira told the publication. "We knew we wanted to design something happy — an uplifting piece that still felt casual and had a sense of nostalgia for better times."