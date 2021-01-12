Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Hold Hands in Rare Outing With a Special Family Member

Watch : Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Career Moments

Talk about a "gorgeous" winter stroll in London.

On Monday, Jan. 11, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn stepped out to enjoy a casual walk through North London Public Park.

Taylor looked more than prepared for chilly temperatures as she sported a long oversized black jacket from designer Stella McCartney with a purple beanie. As for Joe, he opted for a black puffer jacket and matching beanie on top with a pair of lived-in denim jeans on the bottom.

The private couple both wore masks amid the coronavirus pandemic and appeared to rock matching boots on their afternoon stroll. According to lockdown guidelines in the United Kingdom, people can exercise with one other person or with people in their household during the day.

So who joined the pair on their casual walk? It appears to be a very special Swiftie. Photographers identified the woman as Joe's mom, Elizabeth Alwyn.