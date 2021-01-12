Armie HammerBlue IvySex And The CityKim & KanyeBridgertonSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

See Every Original Movie Coming to Netflix in 2021: To All the Boys I've Loved Before 3 and More

Netflix dropped the trailer to its 2021 original movie lineup. Scroll down for the diverse collection, which includes the final installments of To All the Boys and The Kissing Booth.

Get ready to Netflix and chill for all of 2021.

The streaming service just released its trailer and full slate for all the original films coming this year—and there's something for everyone.

The trailer opens with Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who called himself "Uncle Daddy" before featuring a clip from the action-packed western The Harder They Fall, starring Regina King and Lovecraft Country's Jonathan Majors

"What I love about movies is that they can make you feel every emotion," the Academy Award-winning actress is heard saying before Majors adds, "And show you something you've never seen before."

What else can fans except from Netflix? Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy will star side-by-side as superheroes in Thunder Force. As the Tammy actress said with a smile, "I like any movie where I get to throw stuff."

Plus, Halle Berry and Lin-Manuel Miranda are also directing their first films, Bruised and Tick, Tick…Boom! respectively. Meanwhile, teenage romantic comedy fans will also get their much-buzzed about third installments of The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I've Loved Before. (You can stay up-to-date with everything we know about the fan-favorite Joey King right here.)

While Amy Adams will bring the thrills with film adaption of The Woman in the Window, Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa will deliver the action in Escape From Spiderhead and Sweet Girl. Need something family friendly? Don't sweat it: Jennifer Garner will star in the comedy Fun Day. 

And that's just the beginning. Additional titles include Army of the Dead, Outside the Wire, Bad Trip, 02, The Last Mercenary, Kate, Fear Street, Night Teeth, Monster, Moxie, The White Tiger, Double Dad, Back to the Outback, Beauty, Red Notice, Don't Look Up, the highly anticipated Malcolm & Marie starring Zendaya and John David Washington and many more. 

Check out the full list in the trailer above and get ready for some epic movie nights this year.

