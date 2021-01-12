RHOC's Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Doubts Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Sobriety

Watch : Braunwyn Windham-Burke Will "Be Heartbroken" If Husband Dates

Another RHOC lady has doubts about Braunwyn Windham-Burke's sobriety.

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Kelly Dodd recently spoke out about her co-star's admitted struggle with alcoholism, which has been a main storyline on the current season of RHOC since Braunwyn revealed her problem in the season premiere episode.

"I think that her whole sobriety thing is contrived and it's fake," Kelly told Andy Cohen last month on Watch What Happens Live. "I don't believe that she is a real alcoholic."

Now, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is voicing her own doubts about Braunwyn's sobriety.

"Being sober, the word sober has many meanings," Elizabeth told E! News exclusively ahead of the Wednesday, Jan. 13 season 15 finale of RHOC. "And when you say you're sober you have to be sober from everything, not just alcohol. So she may not be drinking, but I don't think she is sober. That is what I'm going to say about that."