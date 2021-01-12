Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Reveals Her Boyfriend Has Coronavirus After Newborn's "Scary" Battle

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Gives Kendall a Coronavirus Health Update

Jessie Cave is opening up about her family's health.

During a Tuesday, Jan. 12 episode of the British talk show Lorraine, the Harry Potter star shared an update on her newborn since the news broke of the baby boy contracting COVID-19.

"We're much better, we're doing well, thank you," said the 33-year-old. "Nothing's gone to plan, which I guess everyone can relate to this year, but it was a really, really scary start because he was in the neonatal unit after a really, really sudden quick labor. He came out within 45 minutes, so he was just a bit like, ‘What's going on?'"

"He's 11 weeks now," Jessie continued. "I just couldn't believe it when we found out but I almost can believe it because it's just been such a strange period of time for everyone but very scary."

While Jessie said she didn't know how her baby contracted the virus, she noted that it's "absolutely the most contagious thing" and that she was "completely symptomless."