Kardashian Family Makeup Artist Hrush Achemyan Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Makeup artist Hrush Achemyan, known for her work with the Kardashians, is bringing fans along on her health journey as she undergoes cancer treatment.

The 33-year-old beauty professional shared to social media on Monday, Jan. 11 that she was recently diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer after a pap smear found a mass in her left ovary, which was followed by five biopsies. She explained that the swelling in her midsection had led some fans to assume she was pregnant.

"It was extremely hard for me to share this journey with everyone," she wrote on Instagram. "after 2 months of contemplating, I mustered up [the] courage to post the video."

The footage that she posted to YouTube on Jan. 11 was entitled "Putting Rumors to Rest: The Truth About My Silent Battle." It documented her heading to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to undergo a procedure with Dr. Thais Aliabadi, her OGBYN who also delivered Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi and Khloe Kardashian's daughter True.

"Today I take you along for a procedure at my gynecologist," Hrush wrote on YouTube. "It is important for everyone but especially women to get check ups regularly because it could save your life."