Kim Cattrall Subtly Reacts to Sex and the City Revival

Watch : "Sex and The City" Reboot Confirmed Without Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall just gave a hint as to why she's not joining the Sex and the City revival.

As fans may know, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are set to return to their beloved characters in a 10-episode HBO Max series called And Just Like That. However, when the revival was announced on Jan. 10, Cattrall—who has been vocal about not wanting to participate in SATC-related projects—was noticeably absent from any promotion.

Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, later confirmed Cattrall would not be a part of the revival, telling one Instagram follower they will "miss" her and her character Samantha Jones. And while Cattrall has yet to speak out about the reboot, she did "like" a fan's post on Twitter about her decision not to return.

"I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first," the tweet, posted on Jan. 11, reads. "Well done @KimCattrall."