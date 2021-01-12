Gotham Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Award season is finally upon us! First up? The 2021 IFP Gotham Awards.

After over a month-long delay, the Gotham Awards have finally happened, and just in time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ceremony, which was organized by the Independent Filmmaker Project.

The ceremony took place in New York City and was attended by a select group of stars, as well as a "skeleton crew" who made the event possible. Some presenters, including Zachary Pinto, performed their duties from their homes across the country, while Padma Lakshmi and other guests were on hand to present awards in person.

Throughout the show, presenters and nominees faced numerous technical issues, with one person speaking during actor Kingsley Ben-Adir's acceptance speech, among other audio conflicts.

And though many movie releases were delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, numerous projects were considered for Monday night's show, including Nomadland, Sound of Metal and First Cow.

Additionally, Viola Davis was honored with the Gotham Awards Actress Tribute, while Ryan Murphy accepted the IFP Gotham Awards Industry Tribute.