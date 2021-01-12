Cassie Randolph’s Rumored Boyfriend Seemingly Alludes to Colton Underwood on “Creep” Song

Watch : Colton Underwood's Alleged Texts to Cassie Randolph Revealed

Did Cassie Randolph's potential new boyfriend just call Colton Underwood a creep?

Brighton Reinhardt, who has been romantically linked to Cassie, seemed to throw major shade at The Bachelor star in his new song "Creep," which debuted on Jan. 8.

In the track, Brighton sings, "GPS on the underside," which fans think is a direct reference to the restraining order Cassie filed against Colton in September.

E! News obtained the court documents accusing Colton, 28, of putting a tracking device underneath her car, as well as "stalking" and "harassing" his ex. The 25 year old claimed he turned up "uninvited" at her L.A. apartment and her parent's house in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Two months later, she dropped the restraining order. "The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns," Colton told E! News in November. "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone's respect for privacy regarding this matter."