What the Heck is WandaVision? The Cast Tries To Explain

A new era of Marvel is about to begin, but no one is entirely sure how.

WandaVision makes its debut on Disney+ on Friday, and from what we know so far, it's a show where Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, star in their very own sitcom that switches decades every episode. What happens beyond that—assuming there is more to the story—is a mystery for us all to solve together over the next few weeks.

We know that this is a show that takes place within the MCU and we know that it includes characters from other parts of the franchise. Teyonah Parris plays a grown-up Monica Rambeau, who was last season as a child in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings reprises her role as Darcy from the first two Thor movies and Randall Park returns as Jimmy Woo, the FBI agent from Ant Man and the Wasp. None of those characters appear to have anything to do with Wanda and Vision so far, and we also can't forget the fact that when we last saw Vision in Infinity War, he was dead. So what exactly is this show?!

We asked the cast to explain, and they did their best in the face of Marvel's infamous secret-keeping requirements.