UFC Fighter Irwin Rivera's Sisters Break Their Silence After Alleged Stabbings

UFC fighter Irwin Rivera's sisters are speaking out after he was arrested for allegedly stabbing them in his Boynton Beach, Fla. apartment on Thursday, Jan. 7.

In a statement to E! News, Irwin's sister, Kelly Rivera, says her brother was not "in the right mind" when he allegedly stabbed her and sibling Leslye. "I was with him that whole week and I knew he never slept and sometimes barely ate," she claims. "He was battling with something we couldn't admit to seeing and I regret not helping out sooner."

Kelly adds, "I was always his little girl and he always protected me and cared for me, which is why [I know] he would have never in the right mind do what you all think he did."

Her sister, Leslye, also tells E! News that she believes the 31-year-old "has fallen into an unstable mind state."

According to an incident report obtained by E! News, both sisters were stabbed multiple times as they slept in Irwin's home. The Boynton Beach Police department told ESPN that one sister remains hospitalized in stable condition, while the other is in critical condition.