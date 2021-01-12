Laurieann Gibson Is Not Impressed With Raven-Symoné's Moves on Celeb Game Face

Watch : Raven-Symone Totally Fails at Blindfolded Dance Challenge

It's the future we can see: Raven-Symoné is being put to the test.

More specifically, the TikTok test! She and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday are competing on tonight's all-new Celebrity Game Face, and in this sneak peek clip, the Disney Channel star can be seen showing off several moves made popular by the app.

As part of the "Tik Talk Dance Off" challenge on the Kevin Hart-hosted E! series, one team member watches and verbally describes a TikTok dance, while the other has to carry out the moves (while blindfolded, nonetheless!) using only their partner's directions. The stakes are high since all of the contestants—in addition to Raven and Miranda, there's Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne and Sherri Shepherd and Lauren Marshall—are previous losers looking for redemption. But unfortunately for them, there's more: famed choreographer Laurieann Gibson will be judging their dance moves.

Does Raven have what it takes?