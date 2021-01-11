Selena Gomez Almost Sets Her Kitchen Ablaze in Selena + Chef Season 2 Trailer

Watch : Selena Gomez Is Getting Her Own Quarantine Cooking Show

Selena Gomez has come a long way in the kitchen, but we're not calling her "Chef" just yet.

On Monday, Jan. 11, HBO Max dropped a new trailer for season two of Selena + Chef, which kicks off Thursday, Jan. 21 with three new episodes. Once more, the "Rare" singer will tackle different delicious dishes while being guided by all-star chefs.

"Hey, it's Selena! As you all know by now, I'm not the best cook," the chart topper comments in a voice-over. "But, I'm not going to stop trying to get better. So, I'm back in my kitchen to get schooled by the best chefs."

And the line-up of chefs for season two is pretty impressive as it includes Aarti Sequeira, Curtis Stone, Evan Funke, Graham Elliot, JJ Johnson, Jordan Andino, José Andrés, Kelis Rogers, Marcela Valladolid and Marcus Samuelsson.

Like in the previous season, these food experts will also be given a platform to promote the charity of their choosing.