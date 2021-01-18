Will Lisa Rinna's Lip Kits Make You Want to Pucker Up? Here's an Honest Review of Rinna Beauty

Lisa Rinna famously once said, "I'm just an a--hole with iconic hair and big lips."

And as longtime fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star know, that's not just lip service. Because long before it became popular to get a bigger and fuller pout, the Bravolebrity was the trendsetter. As a matter of fact, Lisa was one of the few actresses to open up about getting permanent silicone lip filler when no one else would.

That's why it makes perfect sense she's dubbed herself the "lip pioneer." And now, she is putting her money where her mouth is with a very on-brand makeup line: Rinna Beauty.

In late November, the reality TV personality officially debuted her first-ever collection, which features three lip kits—each including a bullet lipstick, gloss and liner—in various neutral tones. In true Lisa fashion, each of her kits were given a cheeky name: Birthday Suit, Legends Only and No Apologies.

And if lip kits aren't your thing, you can purchase most of the items individually.