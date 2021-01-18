Will Lisa Rinna's Lip Kits Make You Want to Pucker Up? Here's an Honest Review of Rinna Beauty

Lisa Rinna famously once said, "I'm just an a--hole with iconic hair and big lips."
And as longtime fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star know, that's not just lip service. Because long before it became popular to get a bigger and fuller pout, the Bravolebrity was the trendsetter. As a matter of fact, Lisa was one of the few actresses to open up about getting permanent silicone lip filler when no one else would.
That's why it makes perfect sense she's dubbed herself the "lip pioneer." And now, she is putting her money where her mouth is with a very on-brand makeup line: Rinna Beauty.
In late November, the reality TV personality officially debuted her first-ever collection, which features three lip kits—each including a bullet lipstick, gloss and liner—in various neutral tones. In true Lisa fashion, each of her kits were given a cheeky name: Birthday Suit, Legends Only and No Apologies.
And if lip kits aren't your thing, you can purchase most of the items individually.
But before you shell out for the goodies, E! News is here to spill the tea. We received the products to review, and we are not keeping our lips sealed! So, with that, read all about which products will make you want to, in the words of Lisa, "pucker up, bitch!"
Icon Collection Lipstick in Rośe All Day ($22): Some might say that lipstick is just lipstick. And while we acknowledge there may be a slight truth to that, there's something fun and alluring about Rinna Beauty's offering.
For one, her product is housed in a cube-like package that's decorated with a sleek space gray color. The tube also has a luxurious weight to it, which feels more expensive than its affordable price point would suggest. Plus, the magnetic closure makes it mess-free—a detail lipstick enthusiasts will appreciate. Have you ever rummaged through your handbag only to find a lipstick top popped off and the product was splattered all over? You won't run into that problem here.
As for the lipstick itself, the formula has a creamy finish that offers intense pigment with just one swipe. And because the texture is smooth, the lipstick glides on like butter and feels hydrating. However, something to keep in mind: If you have chapped lips, the formula will accentuate the lines and cracks. I found that adding a dab of lip balm before applying the lipstick made it less noticeable.
Another thing to note: The lipstick will fade after eating or drinking anything throughout the day, however, it leaves behind a nice stain. So even when it wipes off, it still looks like you have a touch of color on your lips. For example, after devouring a bowl of spaghetti and meatballs (which is arguably the worst thing to eat with lipstick), I was delighted to learn that my makeup wasn't a hot mess. While most of the lipstick didn't survive the noodles and sauce, I noticed that none of it smudged onto my chin. Moreover, I was most impressed that my lips were stained with a rosy pink hue.
Icon Collection Lip Gloss in Dancing Queen ($19): Similar to the lipstick formula, the gloss applies on smoothly and is deeply moisturizing. The product also offers high shine and intense opacity, making your lips appear plump and juicy. And while this can be used as a top coat over the lipstick, I liked wearing it on its own. I found the warm beige hue looked better by itself than when mixed with the pink-ish lipstick.
The downside, however, is that the gloss is a little too sticky for my liking. Every time I opened my mouth, it looked like melted cheese was being torn apart. And sadly, the product easily smears and smudges throughout the day. Even when I wiped it off, I noticed the gloss left behind a gluey texture—my lips kept sticking together in the same way syrup or gum clings onto a surface after you scrape it off.
Icon Collection Lip Liner in Notice Me: While lip liners are easy to screw up—they can either be too chalky, too sheer or too rough on the lips—Rinna Beauty's is one to have in your arsenal. Not only does it offer extreme color, but its slender oval shape makes it easy to draw on a precise line. And because the liner is pigmented and comes in a pretty dusty rose shade, you can also fill in your lips and wear it alone.
The formula is not only creamy, which means it glides on effortlessly, but it's long-lasting and smudge-free. Remember when I mentioned the bowl of spaghetti and meatballs? Well, the liner stayed put and looked as vibrant as ever once I was done eating. And bonus: The liner comes with a sharpener that's secretly tucked in the bottom. A nice touch! But unfortunately, the only way to get your hands on any of the liners is to buy a lip kit, as each one is designed to complement its lipstick and gloss set.
Take a closer look at Rinna Beauty's first-ever makeup collection on the brand's website.
