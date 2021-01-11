Marloes Stevens’ Birthday Message to “Favorite Human” Cody Simpson Proves How Serious They Are

Watch : Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Marloes Stevens and Cody Simpson are taking their relationship to the next level.

It's time for the rite of passage known as the Instagram birthday post! Marloes took to the platform on Monday, Jan. 11, to wish her partner of about two months a happy 24th birthday.

She also proved they're more serious than fans might have thought, calling him her "favorite human." She wrote, "Life is an adventure and I'm happy to hold your hand as we walk through it together," adding, "24 looks good on you."

The adorable carousel of photos captured the new couple on a boat, with a guitar, taking a sip out of matching mugs, smiling in the desert and holding hands in the car.

On her Instagram Story, the model added a cheeky pic of Cody taking a big bite of food while winking at her. Marloes captioned it, "Happy birthday Savage," which has to be one of the most creative pet names we've seen.