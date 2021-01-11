Watch Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Adorably Crash Her & Brie's Daily Pop Interview

Watch : Nikki & Brie Bella's Labor Advice to Pregnant Morgan Stewart

E! co-hosts Morgan Stewart and Carissa Culiner had an unexpected guest cutely crash their exclusive Daily Pop interview with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella on Monday, Jan. 11.

One minute, both twin sisters were explaining what fans can expect to see on this week's momentous episode of Total Bellas, and the next, they were joined by none other than Nikki and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev.

The 5-month old baby boy wiggled around on his mom's lap, played with his aunt's hair and flashed an adorable smile or two as the former WWE stars gushed about him and his cousin, Buddy Danielson, ahead of their Total Bellas debut this Thursday. Brie and Nikki revealed they've already watched the episode "like three times."

"And we've cried every time," Brie, who welcomed Buddy with husband Daniel Bryan on Aug. 1, told Morgan and Carissa. "We just love it. And I think the neat thing is, you see Nikki have a vaginal birth and go through her thing, and then I have a C-section. It is two completely different births within 22 hours. And It was just really special."