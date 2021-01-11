Don't Miss Out on Ulta's Love Your Skin Event: Take 50% Off L'Occitane, StriVectin and More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're in need of a new skincare routine to help your 2021 glow up, Ulta has you covered! Now through Jan. 23, enjoy incredible savings during Ulta's Love Your Skin Event. Every day, the beauty retailer will be offering new deals on popular skincare brands like Dermalogica, First Aid Beauty, Ursa Major, PMD and more!
Today's deals? Enjoy 50% off select products from L'Occitane, StriVectin and Hey Honey!
Keep scrolling to shop today's skincare deals at Ulta.
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus
If you want a firm neck and décolleté to make you look more youthful, StriVectin's neck cream plus is the product for you. Not only will it help lift and tighten, it will also smooth lines and prevent moisture loss.
L'Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil
Although this best-selling oil is sold out online, you can order online and pick it up at an Ulta store near you. The Almond Supple Skin Oil is a winter must-have for dry skin that is in need of hydration and extra nourishment.
Hey Honey Good Morning Honey Silk Facial Serum
With key ingredients like silk amino acids and honey extract, you can expect to wake up to soft and glowing skin!
