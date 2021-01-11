25 Years Later, JonBenét Ramsey's Dad Is Hopeful New Documentary Will "Keep the Case Alive"

Watch : Will the JonBenet Ramsey Case Ever Be Solved?

Nearly 25 years after JonBenét Ramsey's death, the 6-year-old child pageant queen's untimely passing is in the headlines once again.

The unsolved case, a longtime subject of public curiosity, speculation and press attention, is now the focus of another documentary, JonBenét Ramsey: What Really Happened?, streaming on the newly launched Discovery+. According to a trailer for the project, viewers can expect to hear previously unreleased audio from Lou Smit, a homicide detective who kept an audio diary while working on the case.

While Lou has since died, his daughter and son are set to appear in the documentary, according to USA Today, along with JonBenét's dad, John Ramsey, and half-brother, John Andrew Ramsey. "I was not aware of the audiotapes," John Sr. recently told USA Today in an interview. "It's a real asset to solving this case, still."

The father has mourned his daughter's death for more than two decades, but he continues to hold onto hope, including with this new project. As he told the website, he hopes it will "keep the case alive. We're hoping somebody will come forward with some information that will be helpful."