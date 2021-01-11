That Time Tiffany Haddish and Steve Austin Bonded Over Bald Heads, Boats & More

Watch : Tiffany Haddish Will Not Be Homeless Again Thanks to Tyler Perry

She's a star for a reason.

Steve Austin is opening up about season two of his USA series Straight Up Steve Austin, which premieres tonight, Jan. 11, at 11 p.m. While the new season features interviews with many famous faces, there was one celebrity in particular that left the former WWE star in awe.

"Tiffany Haddish surprised me because I was familiar with her stand-up comedy and she's funny as hell and she's one of the hottest properties in Hollywood right now. But to meet her in person, she just has like a magnetic force that kind of surrounds her and I haven't felt that with too many people," Austin told E! News exclusively. "So that was surprising. But other than that, every show brought something different and I enjoyed each element of it, whether it was a four-wheel drive vehicle or something in the water, I just love driving so everything was cool to me. The cast this season was off the charts."