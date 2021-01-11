Bachelor’s Kelley Flanagan Reveals She's Still Moving to New York City Despite Peter Weber Breakup

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are still moving to New York City, just not together.
The Bachelor couple, who recently split after less than a year of dating, will both be living in the same city in just a few months. However, it sounds like there are no plans for them to reunite. Kelley took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 10 to reflect on the start of 2021.
"2021 has been a rough start but if I've learned anything the last couple of days, it's to keep pushing through no matter what life throws at you," she wrote. "You can't help what happens but you can choose how you react. It's ok to not feel the best at times and honestly, it makes you appreciate the good things in life."
The 28-year-old lawyer continued, "The saying ‘when it rains it's pours' has definitely hit me with adjustments but this is just a chapter of my life!"
Kelly also touched on her plans to move up the East Coast, despite the public breakup from Peter.
"I'll be in the Florida Keys until March then still making the move to New York!" she revealed. "I'm excited to share my next chapter with you guys and I'll try to be as open as I can knowing that I will hit struggles along the way. In the meantime, I am trying to figure out my future living situation in New York (searching for a roommate and apartment), spending time with my friends and family and focusing on my career!"
She ended the update on a positive note, writing "After of all of this, it's been amazing to reflect and realize how grateful I am for all the good I have in my life!"
As fans may recall, following their breakup announcement on New Year's Eve, Peter also decided to continue on with his move to NYC earlier this month without Kelley.