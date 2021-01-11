Demi Lovato Goes for Pretty in Pink With Bold New Hair Color

Watch : Demi Lovato's Best 2020 E! PCAs Hosting Moments

New year, new 'do.

Demi Lovato took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 10 to share a video of her pretty pink locks. The 28-year-old singer sported a leopard coat and clear glasses as she showed off her tresses. She also gave her hairstylist, Amber Maynard Bolt, a shout-out for her look.

As her fans are well aware, this isn't the first time the "Confident" star has dyed her hair pink. In fact, she's played with a number of hair hues over the years. From blonde and brown to blue and red, Lovato loves to change up her style.

"I've tried every hair color," the two-time Grammy nominee told Elle back in 2018. "I think my favorite has been the blonde with the pink."

She's also played with her hair length, going from long to super short. Back in November, Lovato partially shaved her head for a bold and beautiful undercut. Upon revealing her new look, she wrote, "I did a thing..." Her photographer, Angelo Kritikos, also teased a new chapter for the superstar, writing, "Already obsessed with this new era. Who wants to see the front?"

Now, Lovato is changing up her look once again.