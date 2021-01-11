Bridgerton Creator Reveals How Many Seasons the Show Might Run For

Listen up, Bridgerton fans: Even Lady Whistledown doesn't have this scoop.
Amid the massive success of the new Netflix series, which follows the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page), the show's creator Chris Van Dusen is teasing how many seasons are still to come. As fans may know, the series is based on author Julia Quinn's beloved books about the eight Bridgerton siblings. So, does that mean there will be eight total seasons?
"I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon. But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings," Van Dusen told Collider. "For each character, for sure."
When asked specifically if he'd want eight seasons, Van Dusen confirmed, "I would love that. In success, I would love that."
While Netflix has yet to officially announce a second season, Bridgerton has quickly become one of the most streamed series on the platform since its Christmas release, thanks in part to the chemistry between the lead actors.
When E! News caught up with Dynevor and Page in late December, they dished on their on-camera chemistry. "I feel really proud of those scenes honestly," Dynevor shared. "We worked really hard at making them feel real."
In fact, the duo worked with an intimacy coach and choreographed their most intimate scenes before filming took place.
"We were immensely well-prepared," Page noted, crediting Quinn's novels and Van Dusen's scripts. "We had lessons dance lessons, writing lessons—essentially, a lot of time in each other's arms before we even hit the set. And so once you've spent that many hours on the dance floor with someone, being close to someone, literally catching each other when you fall—and we didn't fall because we weren't brilliant dancers—then a lot of it happens quite organically."
Bridgerton, from executive producer Shonda Rhimes, is streaming now on Netflix.