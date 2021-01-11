Lana Del Rey Defends New Album Cover: "Yes There Are People of Color on This"

Watch : Lana Del Rey & Sean Larkin Split After 6 Months of Dating

Lana Del Rey is reflecting on her recent album-cover reveal.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 10 and shared the artwork for her much-anticipated forthcoming album Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

"There's always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it- there's always beautiful music too," she captioned the post. "introducing my new album chemtrails over the country club."

Shortly after revealing the cover image that shows the star and a group of women gathered around an outdoor table, Lana added a comment to seemingly defend the shot from potential criticism.

"I also want to say that with everything going on this year!" the 35-year-old Grammy-nominated performer wrote. "And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today. And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that's all I'll say about that but thank you."

She went on to name a few of the women who appear on the cover with her, calling the group a "beautiful mix of everything."