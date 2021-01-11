Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis to Star in Sex and the City Revival

Watch : Cynthia Nixon Talks "Sex and the City" Legacy and More

It's officially official!

Fans couldn't help but wonder if Sex and the City would ever be revived, and now, they don't have to hold their breath any longer. On Sunday, Jan. 10, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis confirmed the beloved series is coming back to life at HBO Max. Not only will it feature a fresh storyline but an entirely new name: And Just Like That.

Best of all? The gang will be back together, with the exception of Kim Cattrall, who has been vocal about not participating in anything related to SATC.

"I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now," Sarah cheekily shared on Instagram, alongside a teaser of what's to come. Cynthia wrote, "You, me, New York...anything is possible."

Kristin added, "Anything is possible.... Meet you there!"

In Sarah's comment section, she admitted a release date hasn't been set just yet. "But stay tuned," she replied to a fan, "and we will be certain to share all the details!!!"