Bridgerton Stars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor Address Rumors They’re Dating IRL

Watch : "Bridgerton" Stars Talk Lady Whistledown Reveal!

As a faux-turned-real couple on Netflix's new Shonda Rhimes series Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor have sizzling chemistry. However, for those wondering if that chemistry translates off camera, the two are playing it coy.

In a Jan. 9 interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Kit Hoover, Page and Dynevor were asked who was dating in the Bridgerton cast off camera.

"I think that everything you need to know is on camera," Page explained. "I think that the sparky words, the scripts and material are more than enough."

While the hosts joked that Page and Dynevor, who were video chatting in from separate locations, were probably "playing footsie" under the table, the two laughed.

The romance may be the hot thing to discuss about Bridgerton, but it wasn't what initially attracted Dynevor to the project.

"I think the first thing that stood out to me was Shondaland doing Regency. That was so exciting to me," the former Younger actress explained. "I knew the women would have agency. They weren't going to be timid women that we've sometimes seen before in Regency dramas."