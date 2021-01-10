Runaway June Singer Jennifer Wayne Marries Austin Moody

Watch : The Highwomen on "Making More Spots" for Women in Country Music

Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June is spending "forever" with country singer Austin Moody.

The couple, who went public with their romance just months ago and got engaged two weeks ago, walked down the aisle on Jan. 9.

"I got to marry my favorite person in the world last night... @theaustinmoody," Jennifer, who is the granddaughter of silver screen icon John Wayne, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from their wedding. "My forever now."

According to the couple's interview with People, they wed in an intimate ceremony on Florida's Santa Rosa Beach.

"Jennifer grew up on the beach, and there's something so calming and healing about the ocean," Austin told the outlet prior to the wedding. "We are having a boat 'sail off' after we tie the knot."

The country music stars, who are taking the coronavirus pandemic very seriously after Jennifer's own battle with COVID-19, required the guests to receive a COVID-19 test before attending.

"We are having the ceremony outdoors with plenty of room to social distance," the pair confirmed, adding that once things are safer they are planning a "a big party in Nashville" to celebrate.