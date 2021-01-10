Morgan Stewart's Husband Jordan McGraw Surprises Her With an Intimate Baby Shower

A big baby shower wasn't in the cards this year for Morgan Stewart, but her husband Jordan McGraw still found a sweet way to celebrate the soon to be mom.
On Jan. 9, the Daily Pop host took to Instagram to share photos from her mini baby shower. She included pics of a lunch table decked out with roses, as well as a pink face mask with the words "Baby McGraw" on it. Jordan, the son of Dr. Phil McGraw and Robin McGraw, apparently planned it all perfectly.
In the caption, Morgan wrote, "When you can't have a baby shower but your husband surprises you with lunch for three."
Morgan announced she was pregnant with their first child in August 2020. At the time, she and Jordan, her then fiancé, told E! exclusively of the pregnancy, "We are so excited about our baby girl! We can't WAIT to meet her!"
The pair's baby shower wasn't the only celebration they happily scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. In December of last year, Morgan and Jordan had an intimate wedding ceremony with a virtual officiant in lieu of a major event.
On Dec. 10, the host surprised fans by posting a photo to Instagram of her and Jordan kissing in front of a wall of white flowers at their wedding along with the caption, "Btw ... Jordan and Morgan McGraw."
"If anybody at home is thinking about planning a massive wedding or you're bummed out about what's been going on and you want to postpone, don't do it," she told her Daily Pop co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester at the time. "It's the only way to get married, is the way we did it. It is so lovely. And the people that really matter are there. It is so intimate. You actually get to take in the day. There is no other way to do it. No other way."
The E! personality added, "When you're in a big group, that's obviously amazing too, but I felt like we really could take everything in and we weren't overwhelmed by everything."
Whether it's a wedding or welcoming a baby, it seems that Morgan and Jordan are happy to honor their milestones in any way they can.