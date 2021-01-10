Kim & KanyeBachelor NationTaylor SwiftKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Hailey and Justin Bieber's Latest Photo Proves Their Love Is Still Flying High

"Life with u is so much better," Justin Bieber captioned his Instagram post, which showed him and Hailey Bieber looking head over heels for each other.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's love is flying high! 

The couple, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, still look like they're in the newlywed phase. But don't take our word for it because the "Anyone" singer's latest Instagram post will make you a Belieber.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, the 26-year-old pop star shared a sweet photo of himself and Hailey looking head over heels for each other. In the pic, they appeared to be posing on the tarmac before boarding an airplane, however, it's unclear where they were jet setting off to.

"Life with u is so much better," he captioned his post.

For their flight, the couple also seemed to coordinate their outfits. The 24-year-old model rocked a gray crop tank top that she paired with black biker shorts and an oversized jacket. She accessorized with colorful Nike sneakers and dainty necklaces.

The "Holy" singer looked just as cozy and casual, as he wore an oversized gray sweater, black workout shorts and white Nike sneakers. 

Check out the duo's adorable photo below! Plus, relive some of their cutest relationship moments, from their engagement announcement in 2018 to their first image as a married couple!

Instagram
Sky High

The couple looks over the moon in love as they get ready to jet set off to a mystery spot.

"My Little Bean"

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin look so darn cute cuddled up together!

Spa Date

Hailey (wearing OAK + FORT) holds hands with her main man after a relaxing spa date in Southern California.

Packing on the PDA

The love birds didn't shy away from locking lips out in public. So bold!

Adorable Outing

Baldwin couldn't stop smiling at the Canadian crooner as they stepped out together this fall.

Fun and Floral

The perfect pair wasn't afraid to make some bold fashion statements while out and about. Bieber donned a bright blue floral shirt, while Baldwin rocked a bold denim-on-denim ensemble.

Cute Cuddles

The two looked so happy when the singer wrapped himself around the model while out on the lake.

Out and About

The two couldn't stop smiling at each other while walking around hand-in-hand in New York City.

Colorful and Casual

The celebs totally stood out when they stepped out together in these brightly colored outfits.

Hot and Steamy

Bieber and Baldwin couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.

Loving Looks

You can just feel the love with these looks the stars are giving each other. It's so sweet!

Engagement Announcement

In July 2018, Bieber confirmed his engagement to Baldwin in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

The Next Step

He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!

Kisses for Days

The Biebers sharing a sweet smooch. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo. 

Covered in Cake

The two enjoyed a very sweet smooch to celebrate their love. 

Birthday Boy

Hailey posted this sweet pic in honor of her hubby's 25 birthday. 

His Lips Are Sealed

"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," Justin shared. We're pretty jealous too! 

Photo-booth or Bust

Could these two be any cuter?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet pic. 

Snow Bunnies

It may be cold outside, but they know how to keep each other warm. 

Blurry Nights with Bae

This photo might be blurry, but one thing is clear—they're so in love! 

Studio Vibes

Hailey supporting her man in the studio while he does what he loves. 

Turn that Frown Around

Justin's pouty pucker is courtesy of his vacation ending. Very relateable! 

Ride or Die

Once again, these two are absolutely slaying the relationship goals! "Go best friend that's my best friend," Justin captioned the pic. 

Love and Faith

The couple who prays together, stays together. "I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most," Hailey captioned the shot with her hubby.

Sunset Lovers

Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also pretty nice! 

The Biebers

One of their first official shots as husband and wife! 

Cute Carry

While on set for a music video shoot, the pop star picked up his lady love and carried her around.

Goofin' Around With the Paparazzi

The two decided to get silly with the paparazzi, making funny faces while being photographed this summer.

Toweling Off

In one of the couple's cutest candid moments, Baldwin dried off her main man with a towel after he took a quick dip in the pool.

Posted Up

Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.

