Hailey and Justin Bieber's Latest Photo Proves Their Love Is Still Flying High

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's love is flying high!

The couple, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, still look like they're in the newlywed phase. But don't take our word for it because the "Anyone" singer's latest Instagram post will make you a Belieber.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, the 26-year-old pop star shared a sweet photo of himself and Hailey looking head over heels for each other. In the pic, they appeared to be posing on the tarmac before boarding an airplane, however, it's unclear where they were jet setting off to.

"Life with u is so much better," he captioned his post.

For their flight, the couple also seemed to coordinate their outfits. The 24-year-old model rocked a gray crop tank top that she paired with black biker shorts and an oversized jacket. She accessorized with colorful Nike sneakers and dainty necklaces.

The "Holy" singer looked just as cozy and casual, as he wore an oversized gray sweater, black workout shorts and white Nike sneakers.