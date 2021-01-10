Kate Hudson Says She Hopes to "Connect" with Her Estranged Father’s Children

Watch : Kate Hudson Launches Eco-Friendly Happy x Nature Line

Kate Hudson wants to reconnect with her biological father's children, and recently told her brother Oliver Hudson about her wishes on the Jan. 8 episode of their podcast Sibling Revelry.

"We've been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships or good relations and we're sitting here like we have the best family, like we're so great. And yet, we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings," the Almost Famous star explained to her older brother. "So I've been thinking about the Hudsons. Thinking it's important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit."

Kate and Oliver are the children of Goldie Hawn and her ex-husband, singer and actor Bill Hudson. The siblings were raised by Goldie and her longtime partner Kurt Russell. Goldie and Kurt are also parents to Ingrid Goes West star Wyatt Russell and Russell is dad to Boston Russell with ex Season Hubley.

Following his split from Goldie, Bill went on to father Zachary and Emily Hudson with Laverne and Shirley actress Cindy Williams. He also had a daughter with long-term girlfriend Lalania Hudson. It's unclear who the fourth child Kate referred to in the podcast is.

While Kate and Oliver are close with the Russell side of the family, they have had a much more contentious relationship with their biological father.